Breach in dam over Kosi, threat of flood looms over Bihar’s Supaul, Madhubani

The western security dam over river Kosi breached early Friday morning, causing panic in several panchayats of Supaul and Madhubani districts of Bihar.

The breach in Sikarhatta-Majhari dam occurred 48 hours after a village bund was washed away in the strong current of Kosi water.

Flood threat looms large over Dagmara, Dighiya, Bela, Majhari, Hariyahi panchayats of Nirmali block in Supaul and Narendrapur, Rauvahi, Mainhi villages of Madhubani districts.

Flood control division personnel are at the site and are trying to repair the breach in the villagers’ bund first.

“A flood fighting team is plugging the village bund first and later, Sikarhatta bund will be repaired,” Supaul district magistrate Mahendra Kumar said, adding that it was a 25-metre breach. He appealed to the people not to panic as Kosi water falls into the nearby Tilyuga River, ruling out the imminent danger of flood.

“At this juncture, the situation is normal but we have alerted over 12 panchayats to watch out for the Tilyuga river overflowing,” he said, adding that “The embankment which breached last night is very old.”

Sources within the flood control division said “It is not easy to repair the bund at this juncture due to the high intensity of Kosi current.”

Ex-MLA Yaduvansh Yadav raised a serious question over lackadaisical attitude of flood control division. “They wait for a breach so that they can make money in the name of flood-fighting measures” he said.