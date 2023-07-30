Bihar state auxiliary police havildar beaten to death in Muzaffarpur; four held

A Bihar state auxiliary police (BSAP-14) battalion havildar was allegedly beaten to death over a property dispute in Muzaffarpur district on Saturday, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Police said that BSAP havildar, Dipendra Kumar Singh (53) was beaten by the people at his native place in Yadu Chhapra village. He was posted at Patna.

Police said that Singh was attacked by his neighbours following a land dispute. His body was found lying in the middle of the road, close to his house, they police.

The victim’s son Rishav Raj claimed that his father was on a morning stroll when the incident took place. He claimed that the neighbours attacked him with rod and bamboo sticks.

“When my father fell on the road unconsciously, the attackers fled from the spot,” said Rishav, adding that they rushed him to a hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, locals blocked the national highway and disrupted vehicular traffic for more than two hours. On getting information deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (west) Abishek Anand reached the spot to take stock of the situation and pacify the angry mob.

The DSP said that the two families had been feuding over a piece of land for the past several years now.

He said that a first information report has been filed against nine known people for their alleged involvement in the murder while they have also arrested four persons and are interrogating them.

“There have been complaints from both sides over the land dispute. A murder case has been filed at Kanti police station, said the DSP.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to examine the nature of wounds leading to his death,” the DSP added.

