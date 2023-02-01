BSEB intermediate exams begin amid tight security, 68 examinees expelled on Day 1

PATNA: Lakhs of students from the Science and Art streams appeared in the intermediate board exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) which commenced on Wednesday.

Despite tight security arrangements, as many as 68 examinees were expelled in the state for using unfair means during the exam while two impersonators were caught in the Supaul district.

According to a BSEB notification issued at 7 pm, nine examinees were expelled in Samastipur and Sitamarhi, eight in Siwan, six each in Nalanda and Bhagalpur, five each in Saran and Madhepura, four in Bhojpur, three in Begusarai, two in Arwal and one each in Gopalganj, Saharsa, Patna, Vaishali, and Sheikhpura.

Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, inspected several exam centres including JD Women’s College and Kamla Nehru Balika Uchchya Vidyalaya to check security arrangements. “Security arrangements at exam centres were found satisfactory. We provide 10 sets of question papers to prevent cheating among students,” he said.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh also claimed that the exam was held peacefully.

“Overall 98% of examinees were present in both shifts across all 80 exam centres. One student was expelled from Masaurhi in the first sitting,” the DM said.

Meanwhile, the majority of students termed the mathematics paper as ‘moderate’.

Pallavi Kumari, who took the exam at JD Women’s College, said, “Questions were moderate. Plenty of questions were asked from algebra, calculus, integration, and differentiation chapters. Objective-type questions helped to save time. I expect to score above 75 marks.”

On Thursday, the physics exam will be held in the first shift while the English paper will be held in the second shift.

More than 13.18 lakh candidates have registered to appear in the intermediate examinations at 1,464 centres across the state. The examinations will conclude on February 11.

Fake mathematics question paper goes viral

On the first day of inter exams, a mathematics question paper was floating on social media. However, images of the question paper circulating on social media did not match with the original question paper. BSEB officials refuted any paper leak claim.

