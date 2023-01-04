BSSC paper leak: Bihar Police lathi-charge protesting aspirants in Patna

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants, protesting against the state government over paper leak case, were being lathi-charged in Patna by police on Wednesday. Students were protesting over the cancellation of the first sitting of BSSC third graduate level joint preliminary test due to reports of question paper leakage on social media platforms. They have been demanding cancellation of all phases of the examination citing possible risk to their future.

Police resorted to lathi-charge after the protesting aspirants started “violence and vandalism”, according to a senior official. “They started violence and vandalism and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done. Some have been arrested. FIR will be registered against them,” MS Khan, special executive magistrate, Patna, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state commission cancelled the first phase of the recruitment exam on December 26 last year following a report submitted by the Bihar Police's economic offences unit (EOU) on question paper leak. Officials earlier nabbed an examinee over the fresh paper leak. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar earlier the investigation in the matter is being “done properly”.

Oppostition Bharatiya Janata Party demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the matter. “Repeated question leaks are an insult to meritorious students, who feel cheated. It smacks of corruption and a CBI probe is needed,” BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha said earlier.