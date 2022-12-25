BSSC question leak: Nitish says probe on, BJP demands CBI inquiry

PATNA: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that the probe into the leakage of questions during the first sitting of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) third graduate level joint preliminary test was progressing the right way.

“As soon as I got to know about it, I asked for a detailed probe from all angles. The question was leaked an hour after the exam on Friday. The investigation is being done properly,” he told media persons after paying tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, even as the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police stepped up raids to get to the bottom of the matter.

EOU on Saturday claimed to have nabbed the kingpin, the candidate, who first took the snap of the question paper at a Motihari school centre and sent it outside. The recipient of the question paper has also been arrested.

“Other accused have also been identified and interrogation of some is on. The scientific investigation taking into consideration all the aspects is on. None of those involved with the conspiracy will be spared. The evidence is being collected and analysed,” it said in a communique.

The EOU investigation confirmed that the question paper of the BSSC in the first sitting on Friday reached outside in the first hour itself.

Over eight lakh candidates sat for the examination, which was held from 10 am to 12.15 pm.

BSSC chairman Ravindra Kumar, who is a retired IPS officer, on Sunday visited Motihari’s exam centre, Shanti Niketan Jublee School, and inspected it. He also went to the room from where a candidate took the snap of the question paper and sent it outside.

A teacher invigilating in the room where the snap of the question paper was taken is also under custody, EOU officials said.

“On the basis of the statement of the static magistrate deputed at Shanti Niketan Jubilee School, Morihari, BSSC lodged an FIR with the EOU police station against a candidate for making the question paper viral on social media. All the aspects are being looked into, including how the candidate managed to sit with the mobile and how he took the snap without anyone noticing it. If others are involved, they will also face the music,” said an EOU official.

The paper leak has come as an embarrassment for the government, as earlier, it had happened with the preliminary test conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) also and the matter is under investigation. Back-to-back leakage of question papers has given the Opposition yet another opportunity to attack the government.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha was quick to demand a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into instances of question leaks of important competitive exams

“Repeated question leak is an insult to meritorious students, who feel like being cheated by the system. It smacks of corruption and a CBI probe is needed and the exam needs to be postponed,” he said.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is on his ‘Jan Suraj’ yatra across the state, also took a dig at the government for the question leak, saying it was waiting to happen and the blame should be on us for handing over the reins of the state to unscrupulous people. “The examinees are the biggest sufferers in Bihar. There is hardly any competitive exam in the state on which questions are not raised, It is happening again and again as the people in the corridors of power are hand-in-glove with the mafia,” he said.

