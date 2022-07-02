Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Businessman shot dead in Bihar, wife injured

The couple was returning home on a bike after performing puja at a local temple when the criminals fired at them from close range
The deceased had a property dispute with his brother-in-law and the police have started a probe. (Representative Image)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 12:25 PM IST
ByAditya Nath JhaAditya Nath Jha

A 35-year-old businessman was shot to death by miscreants when he along with his wife was returning after performing puja in a temple under Azamnagar police station in Bihar’s Katihar district, sharing border with West Bengal, on Saturday morning, police said.

The wife sustained bullet injuries and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Katihar.

The incident took place on Azamnagar Palsa-Bakchallah road under Azamnagar police station along the Bihar- West Bengal border.

The deceased businessman has been identified as Meghnath Yadav of Kelabari village under Azamnagar police station.

Police said the couple was returning after performing puja from a local temple on a bike when the criminals fired at the businessman from close range and as a result he fell down. The bullet also hit his wife but she is out of danger.

Later the locals rushed the businessman to Azamnagar primary health centre where the doctors declared him dead.

Police soon seized the body and sent it to Katihar district hospital for postmortem.

Azamnagar station house officer Rajeev Jha did not rule out the possibilty of a family dispute behind the incident. “The deceased had a property dispute with his brother-in-law and the police have started a probe from this angle,” the SHO said adding the culprits will be nabbed soon.

