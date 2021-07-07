Carry out assessment of flooded regions, step up flood relief operations: Nitish

Chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar, who conducted an aerial survey of three districts for floods on Wednesday, asked officials to carry out realistic assessment of submerged areas and conduct adequate relief operations to ameliorate sufferings of the marooned lot.

This was the second consecutive day that the CM carried out the survey along with water resources minister Sanjay Jha and departmental secretary Sanjeev Hans to oversee the impact of floods and ongoing relief operations across flooded regions.

Later in the evening, Kumar chaired a meeting of senior officials of the district administration and departments concerned with flood management and relief operations. Chief secretary Tripurari Sharan and development commissioner Amir Subhani joined the meeting through virtual mode along with district magistrates of Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur.

Situation in around a dozen districts, criss-crossed by major rivers such as Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Parmar, and Kamla, remained grim as the rivers were recorded to be flowing one metre above danger levels (DL) at different stretches along their course. Thousands of villagers have also relocated to highways and near railway tracks to save their lives along with their pet animals.

At the meeting, the CM emphasized on conducting RT-PCR test of all those being rehabilitated in relief camps. “Those found positive for Covid-19 shall be isolated and treated with utmost care,” said Kumar, while directing officials to carry out vaccination drive among those affected by the floods. He also asked officials to draw up comprehensive plans to provide relief to the marooned people and assess the damage to standing crop for doling out compensation to farmers.

During the review meeting, WRD minister Jha underlined that a vast stretch of north Bihar districts were facing flood-like situation owing to heavy rains and discharge from small rivers from Nepal. “All embankments of the department are safe. An intensive monitoring of embankments is being carried out round-the-clock with help of flood volunteers and locals. Advanced flood warning system is also helping the department avert chances of break of bund by swirling rivers,” said the minster.

Additional chief secretary of disaster management department Pratyay Amrit also attended the review meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CM conducted an aerial survey of five districts in northern parts--East and West Champaran, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi--that have been facing floods due to above normal rainfall.

Kumar had told media persons that providing assistance to those hit by such calamities has always been his government’s top priority. “In 2007, more than 2.50 crore people were affected due to floods and the government managed the crisis well,” said the CM.