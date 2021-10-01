Cases of power theft emerge in eastern Patna

Eastern Patna has emerged as the hot spot of power theft and non-payment of energy bills, prompting the Patna Electricity Supply Undertaking (PESU), which maintains electricity in the state capital, to focus its attention on anti-theft drive, said officials.

Most such cases are being reported from the six electricity divisions of eastern Patna, which includes Rajendranagar, Kankerbagh 1 (north of Patna bypass), Kankerbagh 2 (rural areas to the south of Patna bypass), Bankipore, Gulzarbagh and Patna City in Patna.

The PESU, in the last two months, has lodged 1,521 FIRs, of which 1,062 have been against consumers for power theft in Patna east alone, said Dilip Kumar Singh, PESU general manager.

Nearly 6.5% of the 11,421 households inspected in August were found to be pilfering power in PESU East circle. The figure dropped to less than 2% of the households inspected next month, as consumers became wary of the power firm’s spirited drive and its promptness to register police complaints against errant power consumers.

“Patna City and Gulzarbagh divisions are vulnerable to power theft. These are narrow and congested areas, inhabited by old Patnaites, inclined to pilfering power. These are the areas having highest aggregate transmission and commercial loss,” said Singh.

Instances of power theft were comparatively much less in PESU West circle, comprising the electricity divisions of New Capital area, Ashiana, Danapur, Khagaul, Dak Bungalow, Patliputra and Gardanibagh in Patna.

Only 3.5% of the 9,041 households inspected in PESU west circle were found to be indulging in unfair means in August. The figure dropped to 2.19% next month, said Arvind Kumar, electrical superintending engineer, PESU West.

“The Phulwarisharif area in Khagaul division, Digha locality in Danapur division and diara areas along the river Ganga are prone to power theft, but the magnitude is less as compared to old Patna in Patna east,” said Kumar

“People have become cautious after our intensive anti-theft drive over the last two months. We find only around 2% of the households to be indulging in power theft now,” he added.

Similarly, disconnections of energy connections, due to non-payment of bills have also been more in Patna east as compared to Patna west.

Of the total 42,935 disconnections in PESU till September 25 this year, 23,753 were reported from Patna east and 19,182 from Patna west.

With more number of power thefts and FIRs, the PESU East circle had realised ₹6.89 crore by way of penalty through FIRs, while PESU West contributed to ₹2.94 crore of PESU’s total realisation of ₹9.83 crore till September 25 this year.

Of the total penalty realised, the PESU mopped up ₹8.77 crore in the last two months of August and September, with PESU east circle contributing ₹5.71 crore ( ₹3.82 crore in August and ₹1.89 crore in September) and PESU west ₹3.06 crore ( ₹1.97 crore in August and ₹1.09 crore in September).