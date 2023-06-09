Celebratory firing: Organisers to face music as police firm up new SOP

Concerned by the loss of lives in the rising number of incidents of celebratory firing, the Bihar Police is working on new guidelines to hold organisers of such events accountable, officials said.

According to data with the police headquarters, incidents of celebratory firing have claimed 25 lives, including of two minor girls, in the last five months, besides leaving over 23 others injured. (HT Photo)

Under the new guidelines, in any incident of celebratory firing, the first information report (FIR) will also name as accused the organiser of the function.

In 2022, there were 99 incidents of celebratory firing reported in Bihar, which claimed eight lives and left 36 injured.

These are just the official statistics, which may not include several such incidents taking place in rural areas that are not even reported unless there is a fatality or a video clip goes viral.

Additional director general (ADG) of police (law and order) Sanjay Singh said 127 people were arrested and 18 arms seized in 2022 in connection with incidents of celebratory firing. “In 2023 so far, 36 arrests have been made and three weapons seized. One firearm licence has also been cancelled this year. In the coming days, more stringent guidelines could be issued,” he said.

ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said there is always an attempt to deflect attention from such incidents. “We have made it clear to all SPs that in case of celebratory firing by licensed weapon, the process for cancelling licence of the weapon should be immediately initiated with the district magistrate. Moreover, such persons should not be entitled to any weapon licence in future,” he said.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said he has instructed to identify licensed weapons used in celebratory firing and initiate the process for their cancellation, besides lodging FIRs. “It matters not whether there’re has been any casualty or injury. Celebratory firing is in itself a cause enough for lodging FIR,” he said.

Celebratory firing in Bihar is a common practice in the state, particularly in the rural areas. Among the most affected districts are Bhojpur, Saran and rural areas of Patna.

Recently, on May 31, Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay sustained a gunshot injury in the leg in celebratory firing at an event in Saran district. The incident occurred when she was performing on the stage in Sendhuar village under Janata Bazar police station in the district. She was invited by a person named Virendra Singh.

Saran SP Dr Gaurav Mangla said an FIR has been registered against the organiser and raids are on to nab him

Ran Bijay Narayan Sinha, a former professor of psychology at Magadh University, said, “We are a conservative society, which is in the transitional phase. Therefore, we feel proud when we break the law. We don’t fear the police and gun is a symbol of power.”

