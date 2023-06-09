NHRC notice over students falling ill after eating mid-day meals in Bihar school

PATNA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has told the Bihar government to report within four weeks on 150 students falling ill after consuming mid-day meals at a West Champaran school on June 1. A student being served mid-day meal at a school (PTI File/Representative Image)

The NHRC, which took congnisance of media reports on the incident at a government middle school in the Narval-Barval area of the district, said if the reports are true, “it amounted to violation of human rights of the children.

Bihar chief secretary Amir Subhani could not be contacted for his response. A senior government official said the department concerned has sought a detailed report on the incident from the district administration.

The NHRC notice noted that it appeared that the food was being cooked in an unhygienic way.

“According to the media report dated June 2, the students complained of vomiting and stomach ache after consuming the mid-day meal and were taken to the hospital, where they were diagnosed with food poisoning. The parents of the students reportedly protested against the school authorities,” the NHRC statement said.

An NHRC official said the state government has been told to list steps that are being taken to ensure that such incidents don’t recur.

NHRC also sought details on the adherence to the norms for serving mid-day meals and the steps taken to ensure hygiene.

