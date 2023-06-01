Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 146 schoolchildren hospitalised after eating mid-day meal

Bihar: 146 schoolchildren hospitalised after eating mid-day meal

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2023 05:19 PM IST

Bagaha’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dr Anupama Singh said as many as 146 schoolchildren of Rajkiya Madhya Vidyalaya at Barwal village were brought to the subdivision hospital in Bagaha

146 schoolchildren were taken to hospital after they fell ill after consuming mid-day meal at a government school in Bagaha sub-division in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Thursday, officials said.

(Representative/File Photo)
(Representative/File Photo)

Bagaha’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dr Anupama Singh said as many as 146 schoolchildren of Rajkiya Madhya Vidyalaya at Barwal village were brought to the subdivision hospital in Bagaha after some students complained of uneasiness and stomach aches after eating their midday meal.

“While about 100 students were admitted with mild symptoms with reads food poisoning, others were kept under active observations of the doctors,” said the SDM.

Also Read: 25 schoolchildren fall ill after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar’s Supaul

According to school headmaster Sudhir Kumar Mishra, around 275 students ate the mid-day meal in the first batch, which had to be stopped after the students complained about the quality of the food.

“Soon after some students started retching and complained of uneasiness and stomach ache, they were rushed to hospital by ambulances,” said Mishra, adding around 800 students were present in the school as against 1200 enrolled.

Officials suspect the quality issue in the cooked vegetables served during the meal.

“The students found the vegetable tasted insipid and somewhat sour,” said Dinesh Kumar Rai, district magistrate (DM), West Champaran, after he visited the subdivision hospital at Bagaha.

When contacted, West Champaran’s civil surgeon Shrikant Dubey described the students’ condition as stable. “Necessary medication is being provided. The condition of students is stable,” said Dubey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar hospital
bihar hospital
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out