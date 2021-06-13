Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Centre gives nod to build NH on Bakarpur-Manikpur stretch in Bihar
patna news

Centre gives nod to build NH on Bakarpur-Manikpur stretch in Bihar

All Indian Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, will have smooth road connectivity from north-western areas of Bihar in the next few years
By Subhash Pathak, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 09:49 PM IST
HT Image

All Indian Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, will have smooth road connectivity from north-western areas of Bihar in the next few years. The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has given its clearance to build a four-lane national highway on a 33-km stretch from Bakarpur (in Saran) to Manikpur (in Muzaffarpur district).

The National highways authority of India (NHAI) has already embarked on the task to develop the existing 104km stretch of the state highway between Manikpur to Areraj in East Champaran into a four-lane and begun the land acquisition process. The road is being strengthened under Bharatmala Pariyojna of the Central government, which will connect many religious places of importance.

Additional chief secretary, road construction department (RCD), Amrit Lal Meena said that the MoRTH had on Saturday asked the district magistrates of Saran and Vaishali to launch the land acquisition in their respective jurisdiction so that the work on the fresh stretch of the NH could start at the earliest.

Once the four-lane road is ready, it would become a matter of barely two-three hours to reach Patna and AIIMS from any corner of north-western towns of the state. The NHAI has allocated nearly 600 crore to acquire land and build the road with one reinforced concrete cement (RCC) bridge on the river Gandak.

The NHAI has already started the land acquisition in East Champaran and Muzaffarpur districts to widen around 104km-road from Mankipur to Areraj via Sahebganj, which will later connect to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Kathmandu in Nepal. The NHAI has earmarked a sum of 1,500 crore to develop Manikpur-Areraj stretch into four-lane.

Officials of the RCD said that the state government had already built a four-lane road from Bakarpur to JP Setu in Saran. “The JP setu on river Ganga is connected with a four-lane elevated road that terminates on the NH 138 near Patna AIIMS. NH138 connects Palamu district in Jharkhand with Pali in Patna. Those coming from north Bihar through the upcoming NH would have the liberty to connect other many NHs to go to UP, North East districts and Jharkhand,” said an executive engineer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP