Charas worth 40 lakh seized in Bihar

Three people were arrested in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday with huge quantity of charas, valued at ₹40 lakh in international market, police said.

Vivek Jaiswal, the station house officer (SHO) of Sagauli police station said acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted a motorcycle and arrested three persons with eight packets of charas weighing four kg near Bansapti Sthan on Bettiah - Motihari road under Sagauli police station.

“During the preliminary investigation, we came to know that the accused hailed from Raxaul and were engaged in procuring charas and other narcotics from Nepal and supplying the same to customers in different states,” said Jaiswal.

An official aware of the developments said the value of charas was estimated to be ₹40 lakh.

The trio, identified as Vivek Verma (35), Anuj Kumar (50) and Mukesh Kumar (30), were arrested while heading towards Motihari from Raxaul.