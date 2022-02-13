Childline number 1098 to be displayed on school buses, walls to stop trafficking

PATNA: The emergency service Childline number, 1098, which can be used during any incident of child trafficking, will be inscribed over all the school buses and also on the walls of schools to make children and their parents aware about this facility, district magistrate (DM), Patna, said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A meeting of the district child protection committee and the Childline advisory council members under the chairmanship of the DM, Patna, was held here on Saturday.

The participants discussed how to stop child trafficking and how to make children aware about avoiding any kind of mental and physical abuse.

“There’s been the emergency service Childline number, 1098, to stop child trafficking, but it has been learnt that the people still need to be made aware of this facility. This is why it has been decided to get this number displayed on school buses and also on the walls of schools,” Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna DM said.

The Childline number will be put on display in bold letters on the walls of all the government and the private schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The transport department will be asked to get the Childline number painted on all the school buses while the district education officers will be directed to ensure that this emergency number is displayed on the walls of all the government and private schools, he added.

It was also decided in the meeting to put special stress on making children aware of “good touch and bad touch.” “ They will have to be explained what gender exploitation is,” the DM said. As visual mediums like films are considered more effective in creating awareness, there’s a plan of screening of the film, ‘Komal’, which is based on this issue, in all the schools at certain intervals, he added.

It was also decided to create more awareness about ‘Parvarish’, a government plan to help orphans and abandoned children get foster parents and home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON