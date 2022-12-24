Chimney blast incident: 8 more labourers rescued, PM, Nitish express grief

BETTIAH A team of the state disaster response Force (SDRF) on Friday evening rescued eight more labourers who were trapped after a chimney exploded at a brick kiln at Nariragir village near Champapur in Bihar’s East Champaran district that claimed eight lives till now, officials said on Saturday.

Raxaul’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Arti Kumar on Saturday confirmed the toll to be eight while the number of injured is nine. “Seventeen people have been rescued in the operation. Of the nine who sustained grievous injuries, one succumbed at a hospital in Motihari late evening,” the sub-divisional magistrate said.

Doctors at SRP hospital described the condition of three patients as critical. “They have sustained severe injuries and suffered breathlessness due to the explosion in the chimney..., “ said Sujit Kumar, superintendent of SRP Hospital.

Among the deceased, include three labourers from Uttar Pradesh, while four are from East Champaran. The deceased have been identified as Irshad Alam, owner of the brick kiln, besides Sajjid Miyan, Irshad, and Anil Baitha - all residents of Nariragir village in Ramgarhwa block. “The identity of other deceased is yet to be established,” said Mani Kumar, circle officer, Ramgarhwa.

According to officials who visited the site, a heap of debris is still lying at the site. “Some part of the chimney is still hanging precariously. We are contemplating demolishing it as per precautionary measures,” said the circle officer.

Locals told investigators that the construction of the chimney was below the standard specification and wasn’t equipped to withstand the pressure. Dr Kumar Ashish, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran, said that CTO (pollution) licence wasn’t procured to run the kiln.

The district administration has also set up a team to investigate the matter. “A five-member team comprising SDPO, SDM (Raxaul), labour superintendent, and mining officer has been constituted to look into the matter,” said Shrisat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate (DM), East Champaran.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in the explosion and announced ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar also expressed deep shock over the tragedy and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families. “An ex-gratia of f ₹4 lakh each will be given to the families of those killed in the explosion from the CM’s Relief Fund. The state government will bear the expenses of the treatment of all the injured,” Kumar said.