Bihar: Two Chinese nationals held for trying to enter India illegally

Security personnel on Saturday arrested two Chinese nationals who tried to enter India through the Indo-Nepal border from Raxaul in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said.

Chinese nationals were identified as Zhao Jing and FU Cong (HT Photo/Jai Praksh)

East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra Sunday said the Chinese nationals, identified as Zhao Jing and FU Cong, residents of Jiangxi, a province in the east of China, were arrested near the Indian customs office at Raxaul town at 8.45pm on Saturday while they were trying to cross the border without any valid documents.

“Motive behind their move could not be established. Interrogation is being done,” said the SP.

Immigration officials deployed at the border did not rule out the possibility of ‘espionage’ as the reason behind their illegal movement in the Indian territory from across the border.

“In the course of the interrogation, they demonstrated strange behaviour. While one of them is fluent in English, the statement given by them are inconsistent and self-contradictory,” said an immigration official on condition of anonymity.

According to the officials, the duo had made an abortive bid to cross the border in past as well.

“They were previously apprehended on July 2 this year. At that time, they were let off with a warning and were advised to enter into the Indian territory with visas,” the immigration official said.