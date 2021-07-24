CISCE: Board results out, Bihar students pass with flying colours

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday declared results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) (Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12) examinations. In Bihar, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 and Class 12 stood at 99.92% and 99.91% respectively.

Altogether 5,240 students, including 2,368 girls and 2,872 boys, had appeared for the Class 10 exam while 1,106 students, including 719 girls and 387 boys, for the Class 12 exam from the state. Four students from Class 10 and one student from Class 12 flunked the examination in Bihar.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 and Class 12 stood at 99.48 % and 98.46% respectively.

Chief executive and secretary of CISCE board Gerry Arathoon said, “Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC year 2020 examinations.”

“In the event, any candidate wishing to raise objection(s) regarding computation of marks in the result, she/he can send a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof before August 1”, a press release stated.

Meanwhile, students of multiple schools scored high percentages, many schools, including St. Joseph’s Covent High School, Don Bosco Academy and St. Xavier’s High School registered a cent per cent result.

At St. Xavier’s High School, Aafreen Tahir emerged as the school topper by scoring 99.65% in Class 10. All 154 students who appeared in the Class 10 exam passed. Of them, 63 students scored above 90%.

At St. Joseph’s Convent High School (Jethuli), Amanee Agarwal scored 98.6% in Class 10 while Sana Jahan of Carmel High School secured 98.4% in the same exam.

At Don Bosco Academy, Shaswat Sanjeev, Anurag Gautam and Anubhav remained the top scorers in Class 12 while Class 10 student Shashank Kumar bagged the first position in the school by scoring 99%.

CISCE’s Patna city coordinator Mary Alphonsa said, “This was an exceptional academic year but results are satisfactory. Students in the city have performed well.”

Graphics:

Class-10 overall pass percentage: 99.92%

Boys: 99.93%, Girls 99.92

Class-12 overall pass percentage: 99.91%

Boys: 100%, Girls 99.86%

Total students who appeared for Class-10: 5,240

Flunked:4

Total students who appeared for Class-12: 1,106

Flunked: 1