City schools submit revised Class 12 marks

Several city-based private schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were seen on toes to submit revised marks of Class 12 on Sunday, which was the last date for updating moderated marks on the online portal.

Earlier this month, the board had raised objections on several schools for allotting inflated marks to their students and asked them to redo the moderation of marks before July 25.

Patna city coordinator Rajiv Ranjan Sinha said, “Roughly, 20 schools in the city were asked to redo Class 12 marks. The board directed those schools that awarded higher marks exceeding historical performance to scale down their marks. Schools had to revise marks of such candidates who had been awarded 95 or above marks.”

“Majority of schools have submitted their revised marks while around eight schools were yet doing the same till Sunday evening. For schools who failed to submit updated marks till Sunday, their results will be declared separately after July 31,” he added.

Meanwhile, schools shared that they have reviewed marks following the CBSE’s formulated policy.

“We have uploaded the revised marks on the CBSE portal. No large changes were made as less than five students had scored above 95 marks in two or three subjects,” said an official of Danapur-based school.

CBSE students shared that they were desperately waiting for the declaration of the result.

Neha Kumari, a Class 12 science student, said, “I did not perform well in internal exams due to health issues but my Class 10 marks were good. I hope to get above 80%. I am more concerned about college admission as many varsities have decided to take admission on the basis of Class 12 results.”

As per sources, more than 80,000 students from the state have filled the Class 12 examination form this year.

