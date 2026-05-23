CM appeals diaspora to invest in Bihar, says AI policy launch soon

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday urged the Bihari diaspora to return and invest in their soil, describing it as a way to repay a debt to their janmabhoomi and help transform the state into a hub of modern progress.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary at the AI Summit in Patna. (@samrat4bjp)

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Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Bihar AI Summit 2026 here, Choudhary told a gathering of policymakers, innovators, startups and officials that those who had found success outside Bihar should now contribute to its prosperity. “Bihar’s migrants should return to their homeland. Those who have earned in other states should now repay their debt to their birthplace,” he said.

The chief minister made it clear that the government is actively working on an AI policy, which will be unveiled soon to position Bihar among the country’s leading developed states. He stressed that technology would no longer remain a distant idea but would become woven into governance, education and daily life, building on India’s digital push that has put mobile phones in the hands of nearly 1.2 billion people under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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{{^usCountry}} Choudhary praised former chief minister Nitish Kumar for laying the foundations of basic infrastructure — electricity, roads and water supply — and invoked Bihar’s ancient glory, recalling how Magadh once shaped a golden era and centres like Nalanda spread knowledge across the world. “History has shown us the way. We must reclaim that glory,” he asserted. As part of this revival, he announced that Vikramshila University would be established in the current financial year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Choudhary praised former chief minister Nitish Kumar for laying the foundations of basic infrastructure — electricity, roads and water supply — and invoked Bihar’s ancient glory, recalling how Magadh once shaped a golden era and centres like Nalanda spread knowledge across the world. “History has shown us the way. We must reclaim that glory,” he asserted. As part of this revival, he announced that Vikramshila University would be established in the current financial year. {{/usCountry}}

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In a firm message on governance, Choudhary directed all departments to use modern tools for greater transparency in welfare schemes. He highlighted the “Sahyog Shivirs” at the panchayat level, where public grievances are being addressed, and warned that complaints must be resolved within 30 days or the officer concerned would face suspension from the Chief Minister’s Office on the 31st day. A dedicated section on the Sahyog Portal will also be created for citizens to offer suggestions for the state’s development.

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On the education front, the government plans to open model schools in all 534 blocks of the state — 10 in Patna, five each in major municipal corporation towns like Gaya, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Hajipur and Chhapra, and three to four in smaller districts. “We want to create facilities so good that even ministers and officers vie to send their children there,” Choudhary remarked. Degree colleges will also start functioning in 211 blocks from July.

Turning to infrastructure, he said the ambitious 125-km Ganga Expressway, estimated to cost ₹30,000 crore, would be completed within three years under the public-private partnership model. The state is also working towards generating 20,000 MW of electricity with central support to ensure uninterrupted power for industrial growth.

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On law and order, the CM reiterated zero tolerance towards crime: “If any criminal challenges the police, action will be taken within 48 hours, irrespective of caste or religion.” He added that modern technology would help strengthen policing.

Addressing concerns ahead of the NEET examination on June 21, Choudhary assured full government support, including free bus services for students to examination centres.

The summit, which brought together experts, entrepreneurs and government representatives, is expected to become a regular feature. It was also addressed by deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, information technology minister Nitish Mishra, IT secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, Bharat GPT founder Ankush Agarwal and others.