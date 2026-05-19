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CM directs officials to follow HM’s instructions on Nepal border

Bihar's CM emphasized strong border security and surveillance during a meeting, following a review by Union Minister Amit Shah, amid rising illegal activities.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 10:55 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
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Following the high-level review meeting on Indo-Nepal border security held on February 26-27 under Union home minister Amit Shah, a followup meeting to review the progress was held under CM Samrat Chaudhary here on Tuesday.

CM directs officials to follow HM’s instructions on Nepal border

During the review, the CM said the state’s role was important in boundary decisions. MoS home affairs Nityanand Rai was also present at the meeting.

“The India-Nepal border is considered sensitive. The instructions given by the Centre should be followed properly. Keep the surveillance and security system at the border strong. Work with new technology,” he said.

The CM asked the officials and agencies to be on full alert to suspicious movements, narcotics smuggling, fake notes and smuggling of other products at the border.

“There should not be any negligence. Take strict action against unethical and illegal practises at the border. The border security mechanism should be kept fully strong,” he added.

Regarding the compliance of the instructions given by Shah, Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit submitted a report through presentation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

amit shah
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