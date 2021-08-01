CM Nitish Kumar is PM material: Kushwaha

JD(U) national parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a “Prime Minister (PM) material,” asserting that the JD(U) strongman has all the abilities to hold the top post.

“We are in the NDA, we have PM Modi, who is doing good work. But some others also have the potential to become the PM. Of them is Nitish Kumar. He can be called Prime Minister material,” said Kushwaha, while talking to the journalists on returning to Patna from New Delhi after attending the JD(U)’s national executive.

Kushwaha’s bid to eulogise the chief minister comes a day after there was a change in the party’s top organisational post with Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh replacing union minister RCP Singh as the JD(U) national president. There were speculations that Kushwaha himself was one of the contenders for the top post.

“The party will get strengthened under the leadership of Lalan Singh, who is a senior leader and has a grip on the organisation of the party. I will be playing the role of Arjun in the party and work to strengthen it and expand its base,” Kushwaha said.

Besides, the senior JD(U) leader also advocated caste-based census stating that the central government should carry the caste enumeration along with census, 2021.