Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Complaint in Bihar court against BJP’s Nupur Sharma, others
patna news

Complaint in Bihar court against BJP’s Nupur Sharma, others

The petition was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court by social activist M Raju Naiyer who has also been named as a co-accused religious leader Swami Yati Narsinghanand whose similar incendiary statement has gone viral on the social media.
SDPI members stage a protest in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: A complaint was filed at a court in Patna on Friday against suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their derogatory statements against Prophet Mohammad.

The petition was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court by social activist M Raju Naiyer who has also been named as a co-accused religious leader Swami Yati Narsinghanand whose similar incendiary statement has gone viral on the social media.

In the petition, filed through Naiyer’s advocate Manoj Singh, it has been alleged that the statements of Sharma, Jindal, and Narsinghanand could trigger communal violence. The petition, which seeks action against the accused under several IPC sections, is likely to be taken up for hearing on June 21.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in some parts of Bihar after the Friday prayers against Sharma’s controversial statement against Prophet Mohammad.

In Bhagalpur, locals downed their shops in Tatarpur Bazaar and Shah Market as a mark of protest. The protestors, carrying placards, shouted slogans against Sharma and Jindal and even disrupted traffic.

Similarly, in Bhojpur, protestors took to the streets at Ara town after the Friday prayers against the controversial remarks made against the Prophet.

RELATED STORIES

Protests and road blockade were also reported from Nawada, Muzaffarpur and Katihar, police said.

Sharma who made an objectionable statement about the Prophet during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi controversy, and Jindal, who posted a derogatory remark on his Twitter handle, were suspended by the party after many Islamic countries raised objections to their utterances. Both have been booked by the police in places like Delhi and Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP