Cong MLA gives 48-hr time to catch nephew’s killers; kin blame security removal

Withdrawal of police security resulted in the murder of Kargahar Congress MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra’s nephew, Sanjiv Kumar Mishra, alleged his family in Bihar’s Sasaram. Sanjiv was shot dead in his house at Parsathua on Saturday evening by armed assailants who later fled riding bikes.

Hundreds of angry locals gathered after the murder demanded action against the local station house officer (SHO) alleging large scale illegal liquor business was running at Salathuan under police protection, attracting criminals and anti social elements.

A murder case against Sarvottam Kumar Ray alias Chunnu Ray and Niranjan Ray of adjacent Salathuan village and five unidentified criminals had been registered with Parsathua police station.

Following three previous incidents of daylight murders in the family and an apparent threat perception, police security was given to the deceased’s brother Manjiv Mishra. But the cover was withdrawn in December last year. Manjiv is secretary of Pt Girish Narayan Mishra College at Parsathua.

Manjiv wrote to the authorities and personally met IG special security Bacchu Singh Menna and director general of police (DGP) SK Singhal in the first week of January, informing them of the threat perception and requesting for the resumption of security cover, which did not materialise, Manjiv said.

My brother would not have been killed if the security cover was not withdrawn. It gave courage and safe passage to the killers, said Manjiv, who was at home when the killers struck.

Five to seven criminals riding on bikes killed Sanjiv at his house and fled through the market firing rounds in the air. They were reported to have reached Salathuan village and engaged in further celebratory firing claiming their “revenge” was complete.

Later that day, deceased’s wife and a candidate for panchayat polls, Rinki Mishra received a threatening call saying all family members will be killed as Sanjiv’s murder was just a “trailer,” Manjiv said.

MLA Santosh Mishra said as a “responsible citizen” he cooperated with police and the administration after the murder, pacified the angry local crowd and allowed the body to be sent for post-mortem examination.

“I have given the police 48 hours for action. After that the matter will be raised from roads to assembly to get justice for the family,” the MLA said.

Superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti said he met the bereaved family and posted security guards at their house. Two DSP rank officers were camping at the place with sniffer dogs. Meanwhile, raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused and to identify all the criminals through scientific method, Bharti said.