Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later

A team of Patna and Sasaram police rescued Rakesh Panday, a leader of Bihar-based Bharatiya Sabgoal party, from Sasaram, a day after he was abducted by Scorpio-borne criminals from Patna’s Kidwaipuri area late on Sunday evening.

“A special police team of Patna and Sasaram rescued Pandey near Tarachandi temple. The police team left Sasaram for Patna for further action,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday and was headed to hire an auto rickshaw. Police teams from Buddha Colony and Kotwali police stations later reached the abduction spot and began investigations, during which Pandey’s cell phone was found to be switched off after the incident. Police scanned several CCTV’s footage to get a clue about the incident.

Pandey’s friend Raviranjan of Makhdumpur in Jehanabad district told the police that the Scorpio-borne men allegedly tried to kidnap him also after abducting Pandey, but he raised an alarm forcing the criminals to leave him.

