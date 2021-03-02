Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later
- Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday.
A team of Patna and Sasaram police rescued Rakesh Panday, a leader of Bihar-based Bharatiya Sabgoal party, from Sasaram, a day after he was abducted by Scorpio-borne criminals from Patna’s Kidwaipuri area late on Sunday evening.
“A special police team of Patna and Sasaram rescued Pandey near Tarachandi temple. The police team left Sasaram for Patna for further action,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.
Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday and was headed to hire an auto rickshaw. Police teams from Buddha Colony and Kotwali police stations later reached the abduction spot and began investigations, during which Pandey’s cell phone was found to be switched off after the incident. Police scanned several CCTV’s footage to get a clue about the incident.
Also Read: Bihar police books landowners for illegal opium cultivation to check the menace
Pandey’s friend Raviranjan of Makhdumpur in Jehanabad district told the police that the Scorpio-borne men allegedly tried to kidnap him also after abducting Pandey, but he raised an alarm forcing the criminals to leave him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MLA gives 48-hr time to catch nephew’s killers; kin blame security removal
- Sasaram SP said he met the bereaved family and posted security guards at their house. Meanwhile, raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later
- Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acute shortage of IAS officers in Bihar, many to retire this year
- Presently, the state has just 202 IAS officers against the sanctioned strength of 359.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Offline primary classes resume from March 1, parents still reluctant
- Several schools will not reopen just yet; they are planning to conduct online examinations and commence regular classes for primary students from the next academic session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar social welfare dept seeks differently-abled friendly highways, underpasses
- For persons with special ability, especially wheelchair bound ‘Divyaangs’, using the underpass is difficult as well as dangerous. Even normal people do not find most of the underpasses smooth and convenient, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Example of self-reliance': PM Modi hails migrant worker's journey to becoming f
- Baitha utilised the pandemic as an opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur and set up an LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary classes to begin from tomorrow in Bihar: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to deploy trained doctors and nurses to tackle AES this year
- A massive awareness program about the disease in the worst affected areas will also be launched.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor
- The advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temperature soars to nearly 34°C in Gaya, Bihar as summer knocks early
- Usually mercury above 30°C is recorded in March, but this year the mercury has exceeded the normal temperature in February-end itself, said a weather department official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family
- Sanjeev was the 4 family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1
- Those who fail to turn up for vaccination after registration will have the option to re-register after cancelling the previous one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar
- Kumar had earlier in his address referred to the Patna HC’s endeavour in 2006, soon after he took over the reins of the state, to help establish the rule of law by ensuring speedy trials so that wrongdoers could get punishment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox