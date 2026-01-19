Cong torches CM’s effigy over NEET aspirant’s death

The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar over the deteriorating safety of girls, especially those preparing for competitive exams. The sharp criticism came amid widespread outrage over the alleged gang rape and suspicious death of a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel here. Protesters, led by senior Congress leaders, torched an effigy of CM Nitish Kumar here on Monday, accusing the administration of shielding the accused and dragging its feet on justice. Congress workers burn effigy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in protest against the death of NEET student inside Shambhu girls’ hostel in Patna, Monday (HT PHOTO)

The case has sparked protests across the state in recent days, with students, women’s groups and opposition workers taking to the streets from Jehanabad to the capital, demanding immediate arrests and better security for girls staying in private hostels. The victim’s death under mysterious circumstances after the alleged assault has fuelled allegations of evidence tampering and administrative lapses.

Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, who led the protest near the Income Tax roundabout, said girls preparing for exams were not safe even in the state capital under NDA rule. “The government seems to be protecting criminals. The pace of action by police and administration looks suspicious,” she charged, questioning why the hostel operators — the Agarwal couple and their son — along with certain hospital staff allegedly involved in destroying evidence had not been arrested yet.

State Congress president Rajesh Ram echoed the sentiment, pointing out that the incident happened in a posh area of Patna, yet police had failed to nab the main accused. “Why has the hospital not been sealed? Why the delay in FIR and questioning? These unanswered questions show that law and order in Bihar is in a shambles under this regime,” he said.

Leader of the legislative party in the council Madan Mohan Jha questioned whether the probe was being deliberately slowed down to help influential accused. “If evidence is being allowed to disappear, it exposes the real state of governance here,” he added.

Other leaders, including Shahnawaz Alam and Sushil Kumar Pasi, demanded a swift, impartial investigation and assured that no accused, however powerful, should escape the law.

Earlier, hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) office-Sadaqat Ashram- and marched in procession towards Raj Bhawan. The procession was held up near the Income Tax roundabout. The party workers were holding placards and demanding justice for the victim. The agitation later culminated with the burning of CM’s effigy, symbolising public outrage over perceived inaction by the administration.

The Congress leaders dismissed dy CM Samrat Chaudhary’s statements on improvement in law and order as empty rhetoric and alleged that Patna remained unsafe for women and girls. They also vowed to intensify the protest until all accused in the case were arrested and stricter safety measures were put in place for hostels across Bihar.