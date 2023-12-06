Congress hits back at JD-U for party bashing over states’ poll outcome

Congress has hit back at the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), an ally of the party, after the latter criticised and blamed the Congress’ top management for the party’s defeat in the recent assembly polls.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan and All India Congress Committee (AICC) media panellist Prem Chandra Mishra said it felt outrageous when allies resort to targeting the Congress, which always strived for inclusive politics, in public instead of the exposing the nefarious designs of the opponent to grab power by hook or by crooks.

“Those who are questioning the Congress after its defeat in three states polls must rethink their acts in the past,” said Khan in an apparent dig at JD-U spokesman KC Tyagi and building construction minister Ashok Chaudhary for their attacks on the party.

Khan said wins and defeats are part and parcel of electoral politics. “...Our party’s vote share has gone up, though we did not fare well on the seat tally in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh”, he added.

The Congress on Sunday suffered a near wipeout in the Hindi heartland as it lost 3-1 to the leading Opposition– the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls, signalling the need to redraw its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

JD-U spokesperson K C Tyagi had attacked the Congress leadership, saying the results of assembly polls are a defeat of the Congress as the party never invited or consulted any of its allies in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc even though socialist parties have historically had a presence in these states. He said the Congress should “focus on survival, not revival”.

Cabinet minister Ashok Chaudhary blamed the Congress’s defeat on its “overconfidence” while nudging the grand old party to decide “on a fresh strategy by taking everyone along”.

The non-Congress constituents of the INDIA bloc are also furious about the party’s delay in seat talks, and some of them have also started questioning whether the Congress is the “weakest link” of the coalition.

Mishra slammed Chaudhary’s statement and said everyone in the country knew about the most credible face of the INDIA bloc to lead the coalition in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The vote bank of the Congress party is still intact. We have 233 MLAs in the country and are the largest party after the BJP,” said Mishra, also an MLC.

Mishra also advised the leaders of the INDIA bloc to stay away from public criticism of one another and discuss the issues if they had the appropriate platforms.

