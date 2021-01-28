IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Congress in charge for Bihar meets party workers during padyatra to revive party
Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' meeting with party workers in Patna on Tuesday, led to angry party workers expressing.their anguish over Congress' defeat in Bihar assembly elections as well as over ticket distribution.( (ANI Photo))
Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' meeting with party workers in Patna on Tuesday, led to angry party workers expressing.their anguish over Congress' defeat in Bihar assembly elections as well as over ticket distribution.( (ANI Photo))
patna news

Congress in charge for Bihar meets party workers during padyatra to revive party

  • The padyatra also assumes significance since Das had hinted that the state party unit would be revamped and prominent and popular leaders will be given responsibilities.
READ FULL STORY
By Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:04 AM IST

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, held meetings with party leaders and workers in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur on Wednesday to seek feedback on refurbishing the party's image in the state.

Das is on a 12-day padyatra to read the pulse of party workers and the people’s mood before framing a revival strategy for the Congress in Bihar. Talking to media persons, Das made it clear that he wanted to see the Congress regain its past glory in the state and not be an also ran contestant.

The latest programme also assumes considerable significance since Das had hinted that the state party unit would be revamped and important party leaders with mass support would be given prime positions in the organisation. About a dozen AICC delegates from Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have also been roped in to collect feedback on prominent faces of the party before the reshuffle.

Beginning his drive on Tuesday, Das led a padyatra-cum-tractor march of party workers and farmers sympathising with the Congress in Bikram sub-division of Patna. Local legislator Siddharth had organised the programme to support farmers’ agitation against the farm laws and the tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day.

Also Read: Bihar BJP spokesperson shot at in Munger; 1 arrested

Das and senior party leaders including Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha will go to Champaran on Thursday to oversee the preparation for Padyatra to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30. The padyatra will start from Murli Bhairwa and end at Bhitiharwa. The party leaders will also meet the family members of freedom fighters, who supported Mahatma Gandhi during the Champaran Satyagraha.

Soon after his arrival from Delhi on January 25, Das held close door meeting with senior party leaders like former Congress legislature party leader and stalwart Sadanand Singh, former governor Nikhil Kumar, MLC and AICC media panellist Prem Chandra Mishra, former MLC Ajay Kumar and working presidents such as Shyam Sundar Singh Dheeraj and discussed the state of the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar politics bihar news bihar congress
app
Close
e-paper
Ganga river in Patna.There is unlikely to be any respite from the cold weather as meteorological conditions will remain unchanged for the next two days. (HT File Photo)
Ganga river in Patna.There is unlikely to be any respite from the cold weather as meteorological conditions will remain unchanged for the next two days. (HT File Photo)
patna news

No respite for Bihar from cold conditions till weekend: Weather department

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Patna and Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C and 16.8°C respectively, eight notches below the season’s normal, according to the weather department forecast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
patna news

Bihar home department makes 1st move to remove dead wood from government offices

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • The committees will meet every year in June and December to deliberate on the proposals to retire identified 'ineffficient' officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' meeting with party workers in Patna on Tuesday, led to angry party workers expressing.their anguish over Congress' defeat in Bihar assembly elections as well as over ticket distribution.( (ANI Photo))
Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' meeting with party workers in Patna on Tuesday, led to angry party workers expressing.their anguish over Congress' defeat in Bihar assembly elections as well as over ticket distribution.( (ANI Photo))
patna news

Congress in charge for Bihar meets party workers during padyatra to revive party

By Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • The padyatra also assumes significance since Das had hinted that the state party unit would be revamped and prominent and popular leaders will be given responsibilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav presides over a meeting with party leaders. (File photo)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav presides over a meeting with party leaders. (File photo)
patna news

RJD plans to contest assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam

By Anirban Guha Roy
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:33 PM IST
An RJD delegation plans to hold talks with the TMC, Congress, and AIUDF as it seeks to contest seven to eight assembly seats in West Bengal and 12 in Assam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Differences between NDA allies on the formula to be used for division of Bihar Legislative Council seats has been a major stumbling block, claim leaders.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo/FIle/Representational)
Differences between NDA allies on the formula to be used for division of Bihar Legislative Council seats has been a major stumbling block, claim leaders.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo/FIle/Representational)
patna news

Nitish cabinet expansion: Bhupendra Yadav’s Patna visit raises hopes

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  • A senior BJP leader said that the matter would be amicably resolved soon as it was in the interest of all NDA allies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
patna news

Bihar’s ‘Pakadua Vivah’: A tradition still prevalent among upper castes

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Forced marriages, or Pakadua Vivah, are not isolated but part of a tradition in several areas of Bihar. Often eligible bachelors are abducted and forced to marry women whose families cannot afford dowries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)
patna news

Farmers’ protest: AICC Bihar in-charge to take out procession in Patna today

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Leading the march in Bikram, a sub-division of Patna, would be AICC state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das who tweaked his schedule which earlier meant an 11-day padyatra from January 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dragon fruit plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar. (HT photo)
A dragon fruit plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar. (HT photo)
patna news

In Bihar, ‘Kamalam’ has been helping farmers earn a decent livelihood for years now

By Rakesh Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Farmers willing to put in 6-8 lakh as one-time initial investment , are easily earning 8-10 lakh per annum from a hectare of land in Kosi and Seemanchal areas of Bihar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Representational image. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar: 1-month notice period clause for contractual employees triggers row

By Subhash Pathak
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:38 AM IST
The GAD’s latest guidelines for engaging staff on contracts evoked widespread criticism, primarily due to the insertion of a clause that allows the government to remove anyone with one month’s notice
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police party was attacked when it was conducting a raid to seize illicit liquor(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo/Representative)
Police party was attacked when it was conducting a raid to seize illicit liquor(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo/Representative)
patna news

Eight Bihar cops injured in attack by men involved in illicit liquor trade

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • At least two police vehicles were damaged in the incident which took place around 7pm on Saturday in the West Champaran district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The human chain event is being seen as a show of strength by the Opposition parties in Bihar.(PTI)
The human chain event is being seen as a show of strength by the Opposition parties in Bihar.(PTI)
patna news

RJD led Opposition plans massive human chain against farm laws on Jan 30

By Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • RJD state president Jagdanand Singh has already directed party’s district presidents to mobilise workers for the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhakta Charan Das meeting senior Congress leaders in Patna(Photo@INCBihar)
Bhakta Charan Das meeting senior Congress leaders in Patna(Photo@INCBihar)
patna news

Bihar’s Congress in charge’s task cut out amid murmurs of split

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • Many Congress leaders believe that the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, will have a difficult time renewing the organisation in the face of factional feuds in the state unit and a fear of split.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As a political slugfest ensued, the police clarified on Friday that “constructive criticism” wouldn’t fall afoul of the directive.(ANI )
As a political slugfest ensued, the police clarified on Friday that “constructive criticism” wouldn’t fall afoul of the directive.(ANI )
patna news

‘Objectionable’ social media posts against Nitish govt now a crime in Bihar

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:21 AM IST
The order was issued by additional director general (ADG) of the economic offences unit (EOU) Nayyar Husnain Khan on Thursday. Individuals and organisations who post such content will invite “appropriate action” under the law, the order said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is under fire over the recent directive against offensive social media posts.(HT_PRINT)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is under fire over the recent directive against offensive social media posts.(HT_PRINT)
patna news

‘Talibani’: Opposition slams Nitish Kumar over order against offensive posts

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • A directive by the Bihar police said it was imperative that appropriate action should be taken against persons putting social media posts having offensive or abusive tenor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
patna news

Bihar sand mafia attacks NHAI toll plaza staff for stopping overloaded trucks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • The sand mafia in Bihar was highly frustrated after the state government’s recent ban on transportation of sand and stone chips, by trucks with 14 or more wheels, to prevent overloading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP