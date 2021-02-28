Home / Cities / Patna News / Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family
patna news

Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family

Sanjeev was the 4 family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Four armed assailants shot Mishra in the head before fleeing on two bikes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four armed men shot dead the nephew of Kargahar Congress MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra in the MLA’s ancestral house at Sohasa locality of Parsathua market in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Saturday evening, said officials.

Sanjiv Kumar Mishra, 40, was shot in the head when he returned home after buying medicines from a nearby shop at around 5:30 pm. The assailants then fled on two bikes, firing indiscriminately in the air and spreading panic in the market, police said.

Mishra died on the way to a Varanasi hospital. Following his death, hundreds of angry locals gathered demanding action against the station house officer (SHO). MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra soon reached the spot and the body was sent to Sasaram for post-mortem after assurance of action by the police.

The deceased was the grandson of famous Congress leader Pt Girish Narayan Mishra and the influential family ran a degree college and several social institutions in the locality. He has left behind two daughters and a son.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family

Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1

CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar

Patna eyes better swachhta ranking after finishing last in 2020

Santosh Kumar Mishra won Kargahar assembly seat in the 2020 elections. His wife Rinki Mishra was projected as the Mukhiya candidate from the home panchayat.

Also Read: Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1

Sanjeev was the fourth family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market. Sanjiv got drawn to crime in early age and was an accused in four murder cases. He had come out on bail about two years back and had since been involved in social work.

Traders downed shutters of their shops after the shooting as tension prevailed in and around Parsathua market. Police were camping at the market.

Superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to arrest the criminals and CCTV footage was being screened to identify them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar news bihar crime
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP