Council poll: BJP names its two nominees
The BJP announced the names of its two candidates for elections to the Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday, a day ahead of the deadline to file nomination papers.
The names of Anil Sharma and Hari Sahni were announced at the party’s national headquarters in Delhi.
Sharma, a Bhumihar from Jehanabad, has been with the party for more than 20 years and has held important responsibilities in the state unit as well as the Kisan Morcha.
Sahni, who belongs to the Nishad community of fishermen, hails from Darbhanga where he has headed the district unit and also unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from the Bahadurpur seat.
Sahni’s candidature is also being seen as an attempt to offset the damage caused to the BJP by the short shrift given to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahni, a Bollywood set designer-turned-politician who uses the nickname “son of mallah” and created some buzz around himself.
Mukesh Sahni was brought into the NDA after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the thick of the 2020 assembly polls. Though he lost his own seat, he was inducted into the Nitish Kumar cabinet at the instance of BJP which also got him elected to the Legislative Council.
The VIP founder, whose membership of the Council expires shortly, has been left in the lurch with the BJP getting him expelled from the cabinet a few months ago and weaning away all three MLAs of his party.
Although the BJP has been blaming Sahni’s vitriolic campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during assembly polls in the adjoining state, for the fallout, the development seems to have not gone down well with the Nishads who have a sizeable population in the densely populated north Bihar.
The NDA in Bihar, which also includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), is contesting four out of the seven council seats where biennial elections are underway. The opposition RJD has fielded its candidates for the remaining three seats.
All NDA candidates are likely to file their nomination papers on Thursday.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
