Criminals injure petrol pump cashier, loot 48 lakh

Unidentified criminals shot at a petrol pump’s cashier and looted ₹48 lakh from him near Siris More on National Highway 2 under Barun police station of Aurangabad district on Monday.

The injured Ram Niwas Singh was on his way to the Dehri branch of Punjab National bank to deposit cash of the petrol pump when four bike-borne criminals shot at him and fled with the money, Aurangabad SP Sudhir Kumar Podia said.

“Ram Niwas received a gunshot injury on his shoulder and is currently undergoing treatment at Jamuhar Narayana Hospital,” he said.

The SP that police are trying to identify the criminals through CCTV footage.

Podia said that though only one empty cartridge was recovered from the spot, the criminals had reportedly fired several rounds during the incident.

The injured said that the alleged criminals asked him to hand over the bag containing cash at gunpoint. “When I resist their attempt, one of them fired and snatched the bag. The victim then informed the police and lodged a case.

Meanwhile, Bihar Petroleum Dealers’ Association general secretary Bijendra Sinha said, “We were asked to get security cover from the police station concerned, but it is practically impossible as there are multiple petrol pumps under one police station,” he said.