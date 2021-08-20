Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / CUSB joins hands with Japan organisation for research on material science
patna news

CUSB joins hands with Japan organisation for research on material science

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has signed an agreement with Japan-based KEK High Energy Accelerator Research Organisation to study and research on material science, officials concerned said on Friday
By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The research work is a part of global science project in which more than three thousand scientists from 150 institutions across the world will do research together, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has signed an agreement with Japan-based KEK High Energy Accelerator Research Organisation to study and research on material science, officials concerned said on Friday.

The research work is a part of global science project in which more than three thousand scientists from 150 institutions across the world will do research together, said CUSB officials.

The varsity has attributed the credit of grabbing the global opportunity to its associate professor (physics) Dr Vijay Raj Singh and his team of researchers, whose work was reviewed and approved by Japan’s research institute.

Elaborating details, Singh said, “During our research work, we will get a better understanding of the fundamental factors affecting solid state physics, material science and spintronic devices. Apart from this, we will also be able to discover the hidden secrets of material science which is necessary for dense data storage devices.”

CUSB’S public relations officer Muddasir Alam said that the two-year research work is fully funded by Japan’s research institute.

RELATED STORIES

The institute’s vice-chancellor Kameshwar Nath Singh and registrar Colonel Rajiv Kumar Singh appreciated the achievement of Prof Singh and his research scholars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar NDA leaders to seek Central nod for 4 hydel power projects at Kaimur Hills

Mukhiya’s husband among 2 murdered in separate incidents in rural Patna

Five held for throwing acid at woman in Bihar

Bihar recorded 251k excess deaths since Covid-19 pandemic: Data
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP