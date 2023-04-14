Protests in Lalganj over murder of Bhim Army leader; situation under control: Police

Police had to resort to firing in air to control the situation in Bihar’s Lalganj city on Friday after Dalit Sena activists protested during the funeral procession of Bhim Army district convenor and leader Rakesh Paswan, who was shot dead outside his residence near Vaishali district on Thursday late evening.

Paswan was also associated with the Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party.

Lalganj is an assembly seat under Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Paswan was also associated with the Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party, headed by union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, who represents Hajipur in the Lok Sabha.

Police said angry supporters carrying Bhim Army flags and shouting slogans, had ransacked shops and even tried to enter police station and Nagar Parishad office.

Police had to resort to firing in the air to control the situation.

Police officials said the situation was tense but brought under control.

The leader was shot several times from close range right outside his house, as he was preparing to take out a procession with his supporters to pay his respects to Dalit icon Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

“Four persons came on a bike. They touched the feet of Paswan and his mother, talked to him for some time and suddenly started firing indiscriminately. Paswan fell on the spot. As the assailants fled, he was taken to the hospital,” said his brother Mukesh Paswan.

Amid tight security, the post mortem was conducted at the Sadar hospital around midnight.

Since then, tension had gripped the area, as a large number of his supporters reached there.

Vaishali SP Ravi Ranjan Kumar told HT that the situation was under control.

“We have identified the troublemakers and action will be taken on the basis of evidences gathered through CCTV footage. Some people from the crowd tried to spread violence. The family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint and the suspects are being identified. The prime focus is to maintain law and order in the area and the situation is under control,” he added.

