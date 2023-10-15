Dancer shot at on stage in Bihar’s Rohtas

A female dancer was shot at on the stage during her performance at a birthday party at Kaupa village under Karakat police station limits of Bihar’s Rohtas district late on Saturday night, said police.

Doctors said the woman’s condition was critical. (Representative Image)

The dancer, identified as Babli Kumari, was admitted to a hospital at Bikramganj and doctors have said that her condition has been critical, police added.

Probationer DySP cum Karakat SHO Mohammed Shahnawaz Akhtar said it was not clear whether the incident occurred due to celebratory firing or someone fired with other intentions.

A case for murderous attack and under Arms Act had been registered against unknown persons by the local police Chowkidar.

Police are investigating the case and trying to locate the assailant with human intelligence as there was no CCTV camera at the place and no video clip of the incident had been found as yet, Akhtar said.

Death and injuries to dancers, musicians and audience in celebratory firing during marriage and other functions, is very common in this part of Bihar.

On May 13 night, a young female dancer was shot dead during a celebratory firing in a Tilak program at Kota village under Darigaon police station limits of the district.

On March 6 night, a youth was killed and another critically injured when an inebriated person fired several rounds during a dance program at Jagebaraon village in Kaimur.

On November 19 last, a videographer was shot dead during celebratory firing in a marriage function at Kadwa village under Nokha police station limits of Rohtas.

