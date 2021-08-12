Darbhanga MP meets PM Modi; demands renaming of airport

BJP MP from Darbhanga Gopal Jee Thakur met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The Darbhanga MP honoured the PM with a paag and a shawl done in the folk tradition of Mithila painting. He also presented the PM with a framed portrait of legendary Maithili poet Mahakavi Vidyapati.

Thakur felicitated the PM for giving a plethora of projects to the region, including a civil aviation facility at Darbhanga airport, proposed AIIMS, AMAS (Aurangabad) Darbhanga expressway to connect north and south Bihar, super speciality hospital, doubling of rail section between Darbhanga and Samastipur among many other schemes.

He thanked the PM for linking Ayodhya with Janakpur and building Ramayan circuit between India and Nepal besides inclusion of country’s longest bridge over Kosi river under Bharat Mala project which will link religious shrine of Uchhaith Asthan in Madhubani with Ugratara Asthan in Mahishi of Saharsa district.

In a memorandum, Thakur urged the PM to name Darbhanga airport after Maha Kavi Vidyapati. The airport caters to the need of passengers of 22 districts of north Bihar.