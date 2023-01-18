‘Dead kidnapper’, ‘abducted girl’ found from UP railway station: Police

A 22-year-old youth, declared dead and cremated by his father two years ago, was found with his girlfriend by the Rohtas police from Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

His father had identified an unclaimed body as his son’s and registered a murder case against seven persons of a family. Police said this all exercise was done by the father to save his son and himself from a kidnapping case registered against them by the mother of a minor girl.

A 16-year-old minor girl was abducted from her native Kochas village and her mother registered a kidnapping case against co-villager Ravi Ranjan, his father Basant Ram and other three members of the family on October 5, 2021.

On October 28 that year, an unidentified body of a youth was found in a well outside Majhauli village under Bhanas police station limits.

Father Basant Ram reached the place and claimed the body to be his son Ravi Ranjan’s and cremated it followed by the shradh ritual. Claiming that the girl’s family had killed his son, he registered a murder case against the girl’s father, brother and seven members of her family with Bhanas police station.

The superintendent of police (SP) formed a special investigation team (SIT) and it got a tip off that Ravi Ranjan was coming to Varanasi to meet his family and relatives. The SIT laid a trap at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station where the youth was to arrive.

The youth was accompanied by the ‘kidnapped’ girl and tried to escape after seeing the police team but were chased and arrested.

He informed the police that the girl was from his village and her mother had registered a case against him for her kidnapping. Both were in love and wanted to marry. They had left the village after their families were not ready for the marriage.

Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Kumar said that the statement of the girl and the youth would be recorded in the court followed by suitable action. Police are also investigating the identity of the body which had been found in the well and was claimed by the youth’s father as his son’s.

