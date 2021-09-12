'Declare birth or death anniversaries of ex-Union ministers as state events'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav urged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday to declare either the birth or death anniversaries of former Union ministers Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan as state functions.

“Wrote a letter to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Bihar regarding the demand of declaring the birth anniversary or death anniversary of former Union Minister Late Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Late Ram Vilas Paswan as a state function in the state,” Yadav said in a Twitter.

The letter is being seen as a move by the Yadav scion to send across a message that his party still holds Singh as one of its tall leaders, despite their strained ties.

Tejashwi’s letter also comes after his meeting with LJP leader and Paswan’s son, Chirag Paswan, to invite him for an event on September 12, to mark his father’s first death anniversary.