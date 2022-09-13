Declared ‘tankhaiya’, jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh to appear before Akal Takht
he Panj Pyare had held an eight-hour long meeting at Patna Sahib on Sunday and declared jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty) while Dr Gurwinder Singh Samra has also been found guilty of “publicising the issue of embezzlement before the media unnecessarily”.
Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh on Monday decided to go to Akal Takht, Amritsar, to present his side of the story after he was declared ‘tankhaiya (guilty)’ by Panj Pyare late on Sunday night. The jathedar has been accused of embezzlement of donations in the form of gold and other items to the tune of ₹5 crore. The allegations were made by Dr Gurwinder Singh Samra, a resident of Kartapur.
Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh said, “It is a baseless allegation against me and I have decided to put forth my end of the story before the Akal Takht.”
The Panj Pyare had held an eight-hour long meeting at Patna Sahib on Sunday and declared jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty) while Dr Gurwinder Singh Samra has also been found guilty of “publicising the issue of embezzlement before the media unnecessarily”.
Samra had donated gold, diamond and other items worth ₹5 crore related at Takht Sahib in April this year. He has been asked to organise three days of ‘Akhand path’ at Guru Darbar, to serve langar halls and shoe houses and donate ₹1,100 for ‘Kahra Prasad’.
The embezzlement of donated items came to light after former general secretary, Takht Sahib, Mahendra Pal Singh Dhillon brought the issue before Takht Sahib Prabandhak Committee late president Avatar Singh Hit. Later, Hit constituted a three-member team to probe it. The committee found Giani guilty and submitted his report to the committee. As the matter had come to the notice, the Prabandhak committee had terminated the services of jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh on August 28.
Giani Ranjit Singh was appointed the jathedar of Takht Sahib in September 2019 after the removal of jatherdar Giani Iqbal Singh, who was also removed following some controversies.
-
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the “nation was still bleeding” years after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the Delhi high court on Monday granted liberty to the competent authority to issue “appropriate order of punishment” to a retired city police officer who allegedly failed to deploy adequate force, make preventive detentions and take action to break up miscreants during the violence. Post-decisional hearing is a hearing by the adjudicating authority subsequent to having made a decision or choice.
-
Ludhiana | A shrinking stage for circus artistes
Unsurprisingly then, back in the city after 20 years, the Kerala-based Amar circus performing at Sector 32 GLADA ground is finding it hard to pull in crowds. Due to a lack of interest among the audience, especially the youth, the organisers had to cancel the day's first show on weekdays. The circus has already performed in different cities in Punjab including Mansa, Rajpura, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
-
Road caves in near Ludhiana’s Ishmeet Chowk, traffic to remain disrupted
A major road cave incident was reported near a level crossing on Ishmeet Chowk Road in Shastri Nagar, adding to the woes of city residents — already troubled by inundated roads from hour-long rain a day prior. The incident prompted action from the authorities, with the civic body swinging into action and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Gurpreet Singh Gogi also visiting the spot to inspect the damage.
-
Ludhiana gym owner shoots self with licensed revolver, critical
A 32-year-old gym owner shot Malhotra with a licensee revolver at his gym on Monday morning. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors said he was in a critical condition. He had completed his regimen at the Sandhu Nagar gym as usual before the incident. Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge at the Jagatpuri police post said the 32-year-old and the gym members had left the place at around 11.30 am.
-
Man dies as truck rams into e-rickshaw on Ludhiana’s Brown road
A labourer died, while others suffered injuries after a truck hit an e-rickshaw at Brown road during the wee hours on Monday. Both the truck and e-rickshaw drivers escaped from the spot after the incident The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Nanne. Three of his friends, Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Gulzar and Mohammad Aslam — all hailing from Bihar were living in a rented accommodation in Dhoka Mohalla and worked as daily labourers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics