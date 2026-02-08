Decorum and dignity of state legislature should be maintained: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla on Saturday expressed anguish over the decline in dignity and decorum in state legislatures while stressing the need for legislatures to be well versed in legislative practices, rules and precedences so that they could participate meaningfully in parliamentary debates and also fulfil the expectations of people who have chosen them as public representatives to raise public issues in the houses. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla receiving guard of honour during the foundation day function of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha at Central Hall of the Assembly on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The Speaker , while giving the inaugural address of a symposium on “Empowered Legislators, Stronger Democracy” on the occasion of foundation day of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna in attendance of Union parliamentary affairs and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Speaker Bihar state assembly Prem Kumar and deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha and other dignitaries, maintained that the legislature is a vital institution of democracy, and its dignity must be respected and preserved at all times.

Incidentally, chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav were conspicuous by their absence in this event. Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the chief minister could not attend the event due to prior engagements.

Expressing concern over instances of disruptions and disorderly conduct in legislative proceedings, Birla said that such practices adversely affect the image of democratic institutions. He urged members to place greater emphasis on dialogue, reasoned debate and constructive engagement.

Outlining how Bihar has big historical importance in terms of democracy with Lichavi state in Vaishali laying the foundation of a republic state, the Speaker also highlighted that the “One nation One application” system being already implemented in state assemblies across the country and Parliament would be completed by 2026.

On this occasion, the Lok Sabha speaker also inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Digital House in Bihar Legislature. Referring to the implementation of NeVA in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Speaker said that legislators would be able to gain knowledge of various laws, debates and proceedings through this application and it would help in strengthening parliamentary democracy.

“A legislator derives strength from the trust and confidence of the people”, Birla said, adding that empowerment of legislators lies in their ability to understand public needs, engage meaningfully in legislative procedures and contribute constructively to policy formulation. Such empowerment, he added, is rooted in ethical conduct, responsibility and accountability. These values alone enable legislators to consistently act in the larger public interest, he stated.

Parliamentary affairs minister Rijiju talked of his long association with Bihar and the importance of the state as it’s the place where Buddha got enlightenment.

He also laid stress that legislators have to redress people’s problems and their grievances while outlining that there are sometimes bitter exchanges of words among legislators but there are also positive outcomes in debates in the state legislatures including in Bihar state legislature. “ Once the E Vidhan application gets operational fully, it would be of immense help to legislatures across the country and also make legislative work easier,” the union parliamentary affairs minister said.

Deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh noted that the Parliament should run by rules and precedence and not by somebody’s whims and stubbornness, which was seen as an oblique attack against the opposition and their leaders in the Parliament for the disruptions in the two houses of Parliament. The deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha also talked of the importance of passing acts timely highlighting how the old Benami Transaction ( Prohibition) act 1988 was not notified. “ It should be inquired as to why the earlier Benami act was not notified,” the deputy chairman said.

State parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary maintained that the Bihar state assembly has a long history since the formation of the state in 1912 after Bihar and Odisha was carved out from Bengal presidency and insisted that there is always a need for preserving history and also acknowledge the contributions of those who strengthened the parliamentary democracy. Choudhary also urged the Speaker Lok Sabha to take steps for scrapping article 104 ( imposes a penalty of ₹500 per day on any person who sits or votes as a member of either House of Parliament before complying with oath/affirmation requirements (Article 99), or when they know they are not qualified or are disqualified).

“ This article has no meaning. How can a non-member of the house vote or take oath . I feel steps should be taken for removing it as it is now meaningless,” Choudhary said.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha talked of strengthening legislative practices while Speaker of the state assembly Prem Kumar in his welcome address laid emphasis on making legislative practices more stronger. The vote of thanks was given by deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Narendra Narayan Yadav.