'Don’t fear, it’s safe,' says sanitary staff who gets first vaccine jab in Bihar
- 35-year-old Babu was the first to receive the jab among 4.64 lakh healthcare workers in Bihar on Saturday.
He normally doesn’t pray every morning but having got up early on Saturday, he said a silent prayer before stepping out of his cramped one-room rented accommodation at Raja Bazar in Patna.
“There was a little scepticism amid the euphoria of being the first in the state to be inoculated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” said Ram Babu, 35, alias ‘Bikki’, an outsourced sanitary attendant who has been working at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) for over 15 years.
Babu earns a measly amount of ₹8,500 every month to support his children Supriya Kumari (7), Vaasu (4) and Anurag (2), and wife, Soni Devi, 28. His wife, a homemaker, had contracted the virus last July. Babu was the first to receive the jab among 4.64 lakh healthcare workers in Bihar on Saturday.
“I am perfectly fine. There is nothing to fear about the vaccine. I will request all to take the shot. I wish my family could also be vaccinated at this stage itself,” said Babu, holding a red rose as he sat in the observation room for over 90 minutes after vaccination. He was swarmed by shutterbugs and newshounds who were trying to take his soundbite.
Also read: In bid to meet vaccine needs of other nations, India’s neighbours to be priority
That he would acquire a celebrity status never came to Babu’s mind when he was randomly selected for the first day of the vaccination drive.
“Two days prior to the vaccination, I got the first communication through my department (preventive and social medicine at IGIMS). A day later, the Bihar health minister was on phone and asked me if I could come to the State Health Society to be introduced to the media. Though I agreed, I didn’t understand till then what was happening. Today, when I look back, I feel very happy about it,” said Babu, who took the shot of Serum Institute’s Covishield in the presence of chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Babu’s wife was equally happy that her husband had become the cynosure of all eyes.
“I wish my children and I were also vaccinated at this stage itself,” she said.
With colleagues like Neeraj, 21, an electrical attendant, requesting to be photographed alongside Babu, the sanitary attendant knew that God has answered his prayers.
Talking about the initiative to get an outsourced sanitary staff vaccinated first, Bihar’s principal secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit said, “They are the unsung heroes. People don’t see their work. The sanitary employees have toiled day and night through the pandemic. These unsung heroes have played a vital role in controlling the spread of the contagion, and Bihar is in a much better condition today.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62% turnout on day 1 of vaccination drive in Bihar, tepid response to Covaxin
- As many as 18,122 beneficiaries out of a target of 29,240 across 301 session sites got the first dose of the vaccine in Bihar on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don’t fear, it’s safe,' says sanitary staff who gets first vaccine jab in Bihar
- 35-year-old Babu was the first to receive the jab among 4.64 lakh healthcare workers in Bihar on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Helpless and tired’: Tejashwi attacks Bihar CM after he loses his cool
- Kumar on Friday while speaking to reporters lost his cool at those who questioned him regarding the state of law and order in Bihar citing the death of IndiGo Patna station manager Rupesh Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Congress vows not to let farm laws take effect; march to support farmers
- Congress workers raised slogan against the Central government over its reluctance to repeal the farm laws, which protesting farmers fear would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Fumes as journalists question him on murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanitation worker, driver to be first in Bihar to get Covid-19 vaccine
- Amit Kumar, an ambulance driver at the IGIMS, would be the second to be vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition
- Kumar attacked the Opposition led by RJD and suggested that they should look at the crime record when they were in power in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 held in Bihar for gang raping minor, damaging her eyes, survivor critical
- The survivor was gang raped and her eyes were damaged by the accused so that she is not able to identify the culprits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st bird festival at Nagi- Nakti bird sanctuaries in Bihar to start from Jan 15
- Nagi-Nakti bird sanctuary has been selected for this event because of its uniqueness. Apart from the dense deciduous forests, moram land and variety of birds and animals, there’s unique rock formation in the area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Branded liquor worth ₹90 lakh, smuggled to Bihar as mustard oil, seized
- The police searched the truck and were shocked to see that over 500 cartons of branded liquor were being smuggled under the name of mustard oil brands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing like a government in Bihar, no expectations from the administration: RJD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo's Patna airport manager shot dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination centres in Bihar to have webcast facility
- The arrangement has to be done for monitoring purpose at government session sites which are vaccination centres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar GA to boycott assembly if budget session is curtailed, says Tejashwi Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will boycott assembly session if it is truncated: Tejashwi Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox