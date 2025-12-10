Dy CM warns strict action against officials for land mafia links

Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who also holds the Revenue and Land Reforms Department portfolio, on Wednesday issued a stern warning to revenue officers against collusion with land mafia in the state. he said that “erring” officials would be identified and brought to book. Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha addresses a press conference at Vikash Bhawan in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI)

He announced crackdown on “corrupt” officials during a press conference on measures his ministry is planning to implement. Among such measures will be constitution of a flying squad team to randomly check the application for mutation and Parmarjan (removal of errors in land documents) and the start of the Bhumi Sudhar Jankalyan Samvad from December 12 onwards for addressing land related matters in districts.

“The department will soon identify officials of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department who are in collusion with the land mafia. Strict action will be initiated against them. The government will end this menace of the reported collusion between officials and the land mafia in the state,” he said.

The minister also said that his department was committed to fast disposal of all applications for mutation and Parimarjan within a set deadline and officials have been told to shun the mentality of rejecting applications on frivolous grounds without giving a proper reason behind such rejections. “There should be no rejection of applications for mutation and Parimarjan on flimsy grounds or in an arbitrary manner. Officials of the department have to do away with such tendencies,” the minister said.

Sinha also asserted that people submitting fake documents for getting land matters sorted out would be identified and action would be taken against them. The minister also emphasised that the rising number of land disputes in the state and the involvement of mafia elements in preparing forged revenue documents would be checked by slapping cases under various relevant laws against elements involved i such forgery.

The minister also said that the department has also given standing instructions to officials to remain present at their allocated offices in blocks and circles while adding that inconvenience to the people because of their absence can’t be tolerated at all.

“Presence of officials of the department at their respective offices will be constantly monitored through video-conferencing from the headquarters. The monitoring will be done at least three times a day. Any officials found absent from their offices, without any valid reason, have to clarify the reason; and based on their reply, further course of action will be decided by the department,” he said.

The minister said that he would be reviewing the progress of various departmental matters and there would be strict monitoring of performance of the officials. “There would be a control command centre from where activities in the circle offices would be monitored through CCTV cameras,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, secretary, Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Jai Singh, said that the process for completing the special land survey would take another one-and-a-half years for completion as the survey was still going on in different phases.

“Right now, the identification of village boundaries and land boundaries is going on . There are other processes involved. The survey completion would take another one to one-and-a-half years,” the secretary said.