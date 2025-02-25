Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s lone son, Nishant Kumar, an engineer, on Tuesday in his first major political statement, demanded that the NDA should name Nitish as CM face and that the government should be formed once again under his leadership. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘Dynasty dilemma’ for Nitish as son bats for dad, hints political plunge

As clamour for chief minister’s son to join JD (U) increases from party workers, leaders, opposition and family members, Nishant’s Tuesday statement is being construed as his inclination towards politics even though he has been ducking questions on the issue.

However, of late, in last two months, in an apparent shift from spirituality towards politics, he has started issuing statements in favour of his father and his works.

“I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. The public should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development. I also urge all the workers to take all the policies of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar among the people. The NDA should also announce that he (Nitish Kumar) is the CM face. The government should be formed again in Bihar under his leadership,” Nishant said on Tuesday after paying homage to his late mother at an event in Patna in which CM Nitish Kumar was also present. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. “PM Modi is doing good work,” he said.

This is the second time withing a week when CM’s son has issued an appeal in father’s favour. A couple of days back, he had denied that his father was ill.

“The family (his maternal uncles) wants him that this is high time he should join,” said one of his cousins, wishing not to be named. “There is no decision but we want his participation in politics. The call is his,” said his maternal uncle, Ajay Kumar.

Senior party leaders vouch for his entry post-Holi. He, however, has refrained from commenting on his political debut despite the demand from his immediate relatives and partymen who had put hoardings near JD(U) office welcoming him.

“The decision on Nishant Kumar’s entry into politics rests solely with his father, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” said the state’s rural development minister Shravan Kumar, a close aide of CM.

Despite his low-profile nature, his growing presence in JD(U) circles has fueled speculation about his entry into politics. In July 2024, he dismissed speculation about joining politics by stating that he had chosen a spiritual path

However, hints have emerged over the past year suggesting a shift in his stance.

The 49-year-old Nishant Kumar is an alumnus of the Birla Institute of Technology, where he completed his software engineering degree. Right from the early days, Kumar took a conscious decision to stay away from politics or any kind of publicity coming to him because of his father being a star politician.

Amidst all the debate, a poster was placed in Patna in the first week of February, by a Congressman saying “Raja ka beta Raja nahi banega. Harnaut ki janata jisko chahegi wahi raja banega (King’s son will not become king. The one whom the people of Harnaut support will become the king).” The JD (U) replied by putting a hoarding, “Bihar ki pukar, aaiyen Nishant Kumar (Bihar’s appeal, come on Nishant Kumar)”.

The hoarding once again fuelled speculations of Nishant’s entry into politics and talks have started that he would be contesting from Harnaut, an assembly seat considered a bastion of JDU.

Nitish’s dilemma

Experts however feel that if Nishat makes foray into politics, it would rob Nitish one of the main agenda of attacking opposition, i.e., dynastic politics. CM Kumar has always been a strong critic of dynastic politics and has been unsparing in his condemnation of the Congress, RJD , and LJP for promoting family.

“Every party follows dynastic politics be it BJP, the LJP (RV), the HAM-S, etc. BJP is not against dynastic politics. Their stance is only for public consumption,” said former director of A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies, D M Diwakar, who feels that Nitish Kumar’s son “won’t succeed in carrying his father’s legacy.”

“Nitish would lose a poll plank once he allows his son to enter politics but at the same time, Nishant’s entry would also help in keeping the JD(U) flock together if Nitish Kumar decides to call it a day,” said Gyanendra Yadav, assistant professor of Sociology in College of Commerce.

The opposition RJD is excited and is welcoming the move.

“It as an indication of the decline of Nitish Kumar as a mass leader and said that it would be better if he hands the baton to Nishant, “ said RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav.