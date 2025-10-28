ECI notice to Prashant Kishor for alleged voter enrolment in both Bihar, Bengal

PATNA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a notice to Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor over his alleged double enrollment as a voter in two different states– Bihar and West Bengal.

The notice issued by the returning officer (RO) of the Kargahar Assembly Constituency in Bihar’s Rohtas district has sought clarification from the poll strategist-turned politician within three days.

In the letter, the RO said that according to a news article, Kishor’s name is mentioned in the Bhabanipur constituency of West Bengal at Sant Helen School, B Ranishankari Lane, which falls under the Kolkata Dakshin parliamentary constituency. Kishor’s name allegedly cropped up during the latest special summary revision.

Additionally his name is also enrolled at Konar Middle School polling station, 209 Kargahar assembly constituency, under the Sasaram parliamentary constituency in Rohtas district, Bihar. The serial number of enrolment is 621 while the voter ID card number is IUI3123718.

HT has seen a copy of the RO’s notice.

Kishor had previously served as a key political consultant for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

According to reports, Kishor’s address is mentioned as 121 Kalighat Road, where the Trinamool Congress office in Bhabanipur is located. Bhabanipur is chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Assembly constituency.