ECR to install ‘Kavach’ system for safety on tracks

PATNA: The East Central Railway (ECR) is set to install advanced signalling-cum-safety system dubbed “Kavach” as a safety measure on railway tracks to maintain smooth running of long-distance trains, said railway officials on Sunday.

According to ECR chief public relations officer, Virendra Kumar, the system will be first installed on the Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction - Gaya-Dhanbad Grand Chord route. In this regard, ECR has floated a tender of an estimate cost of ₹151 crore.

“The 408-km-long Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction - Gaya-Dhanbad Grand Chord route is an important and busiest railway route in our country covering 77 station and 79 level crossing gates. The division permits speed upto 130 km per hour,” Kumar said.

Talking about the importance of the system, he said, “Kavach is an anti-collision technology which would help us to attain zero accidents on railway tracks. The system works on micro processing, global positioning system and radio communication. The device will be installed inside the cabin of locomotives linking directly through radio system to stations located on the entire route.”

The system is developed by Research Design and Standards Organisation. The device has inbuilt automatic brake system which will check the possibilities of front or rear collision of passenger trains through sensor.

Black spots in Patna

The Patna district administration has geared up to identify black spots in the city to minimise road accidents, said officials.

Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh directed the officials concerned to review roads witnessing frequent accidents and take precautionary measures.

“Officials have been instructed to take necessary steps like making dividers, displaying signage and proper lighting to check on road accidents. We also have provision to give cash incentive of ₹5,000 and citation to good Samaritans who help road accident victims to reach hospital on time”, said Singh.

According to the district administration, over ₹2.87 crore has been collected as penalty for violating traffic rules in Patna in the past 3 months.

According to the state transport department, there are 115 black spots in the state mainly identified on national and state highways.