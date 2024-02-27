ED conducts searches at three locations of former RJD MLA in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at three locations including Patna and Bhojpur on the premises of former Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) MLA Arun Yadav and official residence of his wife, Kiran Devi, a RJD MLA, as part of prevention of money laundering probe related to illegal sand mining and land-for-job case. This is the third time when the central agency arrived at the former lawmaker’s residence. (Representative file photo)

This is the third time when the central agency arrived at Arun’s residence.

They had earlier searched the premises on May 16, 2023, and January 20 this year.

Separate teams of the central agency first arrived at Arun’s house located at Agiaon village in Bhojpur.

Another team carried out searches at his wife’s official residence in Patna near Haj Bhawan amid heavy security arrangement while the third team raided the two flats in Maa Marachhia Devi complex at Danapur.

According to people of the developments in ED, the former MLA bought flats at Maa Marachia Devi complex through his shell company -- Kiran Durga Contractors Pvt Ltd -- which claims to be engaged in the construction field.

Investigations have revealed that the former MLA’s assets are worth ₹9.90 crore and has over 72 immovable properties including plots and flats in Ara and Patna.

Reacting to ED raids, leader of opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, while talking to media persons in Katihar said the raids targeting opposition leaders by ED, CBI or IT department are proof that we are doing well and the BJP, which rules the Centre, was scared.