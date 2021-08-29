Edu institutions set to hold classes at full strength under Unlock 6

Days after the state government allowed educational institutions to function with full capacity and conduct exams, city-based schools and colleges are gearing up to conduct classes from Tuesday.

The relaxations, which were introduced recently on August 25, are a part of Unlock 6.

Several prominent schools, including Mount Carmel, St Dominic Savio’s High School, Don Bosco Academy, are set to reopen for primary students from Tuesday, while other schools, which have already reopened, are preparing to call students at full strength.

Mary Alphonsa, principal of Don Bosco Academy, said on Sunday, “Following the government’s guidelines, we will resume classes for students of classes 4 to 6 from Tuesday and for classes 7 and 8 from September 6. All Covid-19 safety guidelines are being followed for safety of students.” The state government earlier allowed schools to call to students of classes 9 to 12 from August 7.

“We are also currently conducting terminal examinations for classes 10 and 12 in conventional mode, which will conclude on September 2,” she added.

Similarly, Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, principal of Baldwin Academy, said, “We welcome the government’s decision of allowing classes to resume at full capacity. The move will encourage parents to send their wards to school and improve attendance.”

Meanwhile, teachers also heaved a sigh of relief as conducting online and offline classes was hectic for many.

“It was very difficult for teachers to conduct online and offline classes, as we need to repeat the same content twice. Besides, completing syllabus is also tough as we spend double time to cover the same topic,” shared a class 10 mathematics teacher.

Meanwhile, parents of kindergarten and primary students are reluctant to send their wards to school as threat of Covid-19 looms large.

Anjali Sharma, mother of a class one student, said, “I am apprehensive to send my daughter to school owing to Covid-19 threat. I will continue teaching her at home.”

PU clears pending exams

Patna University has released exam schedule for clearing pending semester exams. As per exam schedule, students of Bachelors of Arts, Science and Commerce students will take the exams from September 10 to October 5 at five exam centres.

Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare at PU, said, “Final year exams are going on, while semester exams of degree part II students are scheduled. After completion of exams, normal classes will begin at respective colleges following Covid-19 safety guidelines.”