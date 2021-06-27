Educational institutions in Bihar likely to reopen after July 6: Minister

Educational institutions in the state will reopen in a phased manner after July 6 if the Covid-19 situation remained stable, Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Sunday.

Officials of the education department said that they have planned a phase-wise reopening of educational institutions while keeping Covid-19 safety protocols in mind.

“In the first phase, universities and colleges will be allowed to function with 50% students along with other safety measures. In the next phase, senior secondary and secondary classes will resume, followed by junior classes. We already have designed catch up course to compensate for the learning loss among students,” said an official of the education department.

All government and private educational institutions across the state are facing closure since April 5.

