Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Ensure Covid testing of those coming to Bihar for Diwali, Chhath: CM
patna news

Ensure Covid testing of those coming to Bihar for Diwali, Chhath: CM

He also asked officials to publicise for the sake of Biharis living in other states that they also need to keep their vaccination certificate and RT-PCR report with them
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar holds a review meeting of health department in Patna on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 10:04 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Patna

With Diwali and Chhath festivals around the corner, the state government has decided to conduct Covid tests on people returning home from other states to celebrate and provide jabs to those who are not fully vaccinated yet.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who held a review meeting with health department officials on Saturday, told them that many people would be returning to Bihar during Diwali and Chhath festivals. “We should ensure that they undergo Covid tests and vaccinate those who have not taken the jabs,” Kumar said.

He also asked officials to publicise for the sake of Biharis living in other states that they also need to keep their vaccination certificate and RT-PCR report with them.

Kumar said, “Get immunisation of the remaining people in the state done expeditiously. In the absence of the Aadhaar card, provide vaccination on some other identity card and their Aadhaar card must also be made.”

The chief minister also asked the officials to keep a special watch on those coming from outside at railway stations, bus stands and inter-state border checkpoints and keep arrangements for corona investigation at these places as well.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, additional chief secretary (health) Prataya Amrit informed that the vaccination campaign would be intensified and the number of corona tests will be increased further. A door-to-door campaign for the second dose of the corona vaccine will be conducted between October 18 and 20. “This time, people will also be motivated to take the second dose,” he said.

Amrit told about the survey conducted by WHO regarding vaccination of Motihari district, which said that 96% of people have taken the Covid jabs across the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Principals’ retirement age flip-flop: Patna HC sets it right, orders all consequential benefits

One killed, over 12 cops injured in Dussehra clashes

JEE Advanced result: Bihar boy secures third rank in Guwahati zone

‘People of Bihar will celebrate Vijayadashami after…’: Tejashwi Yadav
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP