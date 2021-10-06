Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / EoU raids house of mining official in Patna
patna news

EoU raids house of mining official in Patna

Published on Oct 06, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The Bihar Police’s economic offences unit (EOU) Wednesday searched the house of an assistant director of mining department who has been accused of conniving with the sand mafia and booked into a disproportionate assets case. (Representative picture) (Shutterstock)
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

The Bihar Police’s economic offences unit (EOU) Wednesday searched the house of an assistant director of mining department who has been accused of conniving with the sand mafia and booked into a disproportionate assets case.

According to the press release issued by the EOU, search was going on in the house of Sanjay Kumar, who joined service in 1987 and resides at Arya Kumar Road in Patna. “During investigation, the EOU found that Kumar had invested money in real estate and owns two flats in Noida of Uttar Pradesh, besides a shop at Khaitan marketin Patna,” said the release.

During the search, the EOU also found a bank deposit of 1.58 crore in the account of Kumar and his wife, who had 16 saving accounts in different banks.

Kumar has also been accused of amassing wealth worth 1.29 crore, which is 51 per cent more than his known sources of income, the EOU has said.

A case of disproportionate assets was registered against Kumar by EOU on October 5 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

