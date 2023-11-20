Family returning after Chhath Pooja shot at in Bihar's Lakhisarai; 2 dead, 4 injured

Two members of a family were shot dead, and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident on Monday in Bihar's Lakhisarai. The incident unfolded in Punjabi Mohalla under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai as the family was returning from a nearby ghat after performing Chhath pooja.

Several members of a family were shot in firing at Bihar's Lakhisarai.

The injured individuals, three of whom are in critical condition, were rushed from Begusarai Sadar Hospital to Patna for advanced medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations by the local authorities suggest that the motive behind the shooting is linked to a love affair, reported ANI quoting Lakshisarai superintendent of police, Pankaj Kumar.

“Two members of a family were shot dead and four others were injured in Punjabi Mohalla under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai. The incident took place when they were returning from Chhath Ghat after performing pooja. Three injured have been referred from Begusarai Sadar Hospital to Patna. The matter is related to a love affair. Police have reached the spot and an investigation is underway,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Kumar and Rajnandan Kumar. The four injured while the injured include Lovely Kumari, Preeti Kumari, Durga Kumari and Shashi Bhushan Kumar.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and recovered a pistol used in the crime.

This is a developing story…please check back for updates

