FIR against 6 prisoners in Bihar after video of them smoking, using phones goes viral

A day after a video showing inmates of Chhapra District Jail smoking cigarettes and using cellphones in a prison barrack went viral on social media, the prison authority issued a show cause notice against three officials and lodged an FIR against six inmates with Bhagwan Bazar police station.

The 48-second video, which went viral on Monday evening, had been shot before June 25. It shows gangsters Rupesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Sunil Singh, Rohit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar and Awinash Rai smoking cigarettes inside their barrack along with other inmates and using smart phones.

Also Read | Juvenile board lets off minor boy, his brother after he clears Class X exam

The Chhapra jail does not have a jammer. Saran SP Santosh Kumar came to know about the video on June 28, following which an inquiry was conducted. An inspection of jail premises was carried out at midnight in which six mobile phones were recovered from the barracks of the inmates in the video, following which the jail superintendent Manoj Kumar Sinha lodged an FIR against them.