Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / FIR against 6 prisoners in Bihar after video of them smoking, using phones goes viral
patna news

FIR against 6 prisoners in Bihar after video of them smoking, using phones goes viral

Saran SP Santosh Kumar came to know about the video on June 28, following which an inquiry was conducted. An inspection of jail premises was carried out at midnight in which six mobile phones were recovered from the barracks
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Representational image.

A day after a video showing inmates of Chhapra District Jail smoking cigarettes and using cellphones in a prison barrack went viral on social media, the prison authority issued a show cause notice against three officials and lodged an FIR against six inmates with Bhagwan Bazar police station.

The 48-second video, which went viral on Monday evening, had been shot before June 25. It shows gangsters Rupesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Sunil Singh, Rohit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar and Awinash Rai smoking cigarettes inside their barrack along with other inmates and using smart phones.

Also Read | Juvenile board lets off minor boy, his brother after he clears Class X exam

The Chhapra jail does not have a jammer. Saran SP Santosh Kumar came to know about the video on June 28, following which an inquiry was conducted. An inspection of jail premises was carried out at midnight in which six mobile phones were recovered from the barracks of the inmates in the video, following which the jail superintendent Manoj Kumar Sinha lodged an FIR against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video

Video of a ‘very confident’ doggo learning to swim will make your day brighter

Ambulance drivers for Covid-19 patients take a break to sing during night shift
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP